Cochin Shipyard share price (NSE: CochinShip) surged in early trade on May 15, gaining 2.85% to reach INR 1,747.90 on the NSE at 9:40 am. The rally reflects strong investor sentiment amid broader market positivity and ongoing momentum in defence and shipbuilding stocks. The stock added INR 48.50 to its previous close, continuing its upward trend. Analysts remain optimistic, citing the company’s robust order book and government support for domestic shipbuilding initiatives. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 15, 2025: Eicher Motors, Apollo Tyres, Sanofi India and Tata Power Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Cochin Shipyard Share Price

Cochin Shipyard Share Price (Photo Credits: NSE/Google)

