On Monday, February 26, the founder of Zerodha, Nithin Kamath, disclosed on social media that he had experienced a "mild stroke" around six weeks prior. He noted that a number of variables may have led to it, albeit he did not specifically state what caused it. "Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons", he wrote in the X post. Kamath went on to say that he had trouble reading and writing ever since he saw his face drooping. The millionaire businessman said within three to six months, he expects to fully recover. The recent death of his father, irregular sleep schedules, fatigue, dehydration, and strenuous exercise were among the several probable causes of the health crisis that he mentioned. " I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit. Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count", he added while also dropping two pics of himself depicting his recovery. Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Posts His Own Deepfake Video, Says Aim Was To Highlight Growing Threat by AI.

Nithin Kamath Reveals He Suffered Mild Stroke Six Weeks Back

Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons. I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop… pic.twitter.com/aQG4lHmFER — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) February 26, 2024

