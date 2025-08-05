Stocks of DLF Limited (NSE: DLF) opened in the red today, August 5. According to the latest stock market updates, shares of DLF Limited (NSE: DLF) were trading at INR 783.45 and dropped by INR 9.40 or 1.19% in early trade on August 5. DLF Limited's bottom line grew to INR 763 crore for the first quarter, compared to INR 646 crore for the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Monday. The real estate developer's net profit surged 18% during the quarter ended June for the current financial year. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, August 05, 2025: DLF, Tata Motors, Paytm Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

DLF Share Price on August 5

DLF Share Price on August 5 (Photo Credits: NSE)

