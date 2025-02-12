Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (NSE: HAL) saw a sharp decline in its share price during early trading on February 12, dropping by 4.81% to INR 3,473.90. The stock opened at INR 3,639.05 and reached an intraday high of INR 3,641.95 before falling to a low of INR 3,470.05. Lupin Share Price Today, February 12: Lupin India Limited Saw a Minor Dip in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

HAL Share Price Today, February 12

