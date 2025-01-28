Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) (NSE: HAL) dropped 4.57 per cent on January 28, with the stock trading at INR 3,503, down by INR 167.65 from its previous close of INR 3,670.65. The decline follows the announcement of the company's upcoming Q3 earnings review, scheduled for February 12, 2025. HAL, a state-owned aerospace and defence company with a market cap of INR 2.45 lakh crore, will review its audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Tata Steel Share Price Today, January 28: Tata Steel Shares Rise 0.30% After Reporting Unexpected Profit in Q3.

HAL Share Price Today, January 28:

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Shares on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)