Shares of Tata Steel Ltd (NSE: TATASTEEL) rose by 0.30 per cent on January 28, opening at INR 126.37 and trading at INR 126.75 during early trade. The uptick followed the company's unexpected net profit of INR 295.5 crore for Q3. However, the net profit showed a 43.4 per cent decline compared to INR 522 crore in the same quarter last year. Tata Steel also reported a smaller exceptional loss of INR 126.2 crore, compared to INR 334.13 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations stood at INR 53,648.3 crore, exceeding estimates but reflecting a 3 per cent YoY decline. Kaynes Share Price Today, January 28: Kaynes Technology Shares Plunge 16.48% After Revised Revenue Projections.

