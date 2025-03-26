HEG Ltd's (NSE: HEG ) stock surged 4.11% to INR 502.85 as of 10:10 AM on March 26. The stock opened at INR 480.00, reaching a high of INR 509.70 and a low of INR 473.35. The company's market capitalization stands at INR 9,700 crore, with a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Over the past year, HEG Ltd's stock has traded between INR 331.25 and INR 619.50. Zomato Share Price Today, March 26: Zomato Limited Stock Opens in Negative in Early Trade.

