Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd (NSE: IDEA) surged 10 per cent in early trade on April 1 after the government approved converting INR 36,950 crore in outstanding spectrum dues into equity. The telecom firm will issue 3,695 crore equity shares at INR 10 per share, significantly increasing the government’s stake from 22.6 per cent to 48.99 per cent. Despite the set issue price, Vodafone Idea’s stock closed at IINR 6.80 in the previous session and opened at INR 7.48 today. At 9:18 AM, it was trading at IINR 7.48, reflecting a 10 per cent gain. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 1, 2025: HAL, Adani Green Energy, and Varun Bevarages Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Idea Share Price Today, April 1:

Idea Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)