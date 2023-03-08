India Tuesday imposed money laundering provisions on the cryptocurrency sector, the latest step by the government to tighten oversight of digital assets. The Finance Ministry, in a notice, said that anti-money laundering legislation has been applied to crypto trading, safekeeping, and related financial services. Cryptocurrency, Web3 Sectors Need Significant International Collaboration for Effective Regulation, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Money Laundering Provisions on Crypto:

India imposes money laundering provisions on the crypto sector in the country's latest step to tighten oversight of digital assets https://t.co/FVi28S19Kd — Bloomberg (@business) March 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)