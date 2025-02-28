The stock of Indusind Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK) plunged by 4.93% on Friday morning, February 28. On the last trading day, the price per share of Indusind Bank Limited (NSE: INDUSINDBK) was at INR 995.15, down by 51.55. On Friday morning, the BSE BANKEX index is at 54,977.9, down 0.7%. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 28, 2025: LIC, Transrail Lighting, Coal India Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Indusind Bank Share Price Today

Indusind Bank Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

