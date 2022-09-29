US President Joe Biden mistakenly called out for the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, the Indiana Republican who died in a car crash in August, while giving opening remarks at a White House hunger event. Biden thanked other conference organizers, then asked: "Jackie are you here? Where's Jackie?" Jackie Walorski was killed with two two other people in August.

