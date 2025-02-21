Shares of JBM Auto Limited (NSE: JBMA) fell in early morning trade today, February 21. As per the latest trading updates on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, JBM Auto Limited (NSE: JBMA) stocks were trading at INR 602.45 and fell by INR 7.25 or 1.19 per cent. JBM Auto Limited (NSE: JBMA) saw its 52-week high of INR 1,207.13 on February 21 last year and a 52-week low of INR 557 on February 18 this year. JSW Energy Share Price Today, February 21: Stocks of JSW Energy Limited Open in Green in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

JBM Auto Share Price Today

Shares of JBM Auto opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

