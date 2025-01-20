The shared of Jio Financial Services Limited (NSE: Jio Fin) opened in negative today, January 20, in early morning trade. Jio Financial Services Limited (NSE: Jio Fin) stocks were trading at INR 273.85 and saw a decline of INR 5.15 or 1.85 per cent. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Jio Financial Services Limited (NSE: Jio Fin) saw its 52-week high of INR 394.70 on April 30 last year and saw its 52-week low of INR 237.10 on January 24, 2024. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 20, 2025: Dixon Technologies, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Jio Share Price Today

Jio Financial Services Limited shares opened in negative today. (Photo credits: NSE)

