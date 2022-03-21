China Eastern will ground all of its Boeing 737-800 passenger flights from Tuesday, as the plane crashed in a mountainside at suspected airplane crash site in southern province of Guangxi, the airline authorities are taking efforts to rescue people from the accident spot, reports by the Chinese media outlets.

Check Tweet:

JUST IN: China Eastern will ground all of its Boeing 737-800 passenger flights from Tuesday, Chinese media outlet Yicai reports Latest updates: https://t.co/1YnfJCRiqm pic.twitter.com/FvSsIhu1zA — Bloomberg (@business) March 21, 2022

