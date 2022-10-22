Boris Johnson has received more than 100 MPs' backing, according to his campaign source. Johnson now can be on the ballot if he chooses, claim reports. According to reports, Rishi Sunak is ahead of Johnson on nominations and is expected to declare his candidacy soon.

Check Tweet:

