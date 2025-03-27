Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (NSE: Motherson) saw a decline of 4.39%, trading at INR 129.00 as of 9:43 AM IST on March 27. The stock opened at INR 130.50, hitting an intraday high of INR 130.50 and a low of INR 124.73. With a market capitalization of INR 87,760 crore, the company currently holds a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between a high of INR 216.99 and a low of INR 115.83. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 27, 2025: Bharat Forge, Wipro, and Bandhan Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

