Mumbai, March 27: Indian equity markets saw a decline on Wednesday as profit-taking after a seven-session rally caused both the Sensex and Nifty to slip. We at LatestLY list a few stocks that are expected to remain in focus on March 27. Stocks such as Bharat Forge (NSE: BHARATFORG), Wipro (NSE: WIPRO), Bandhan Bank (NSE: BANDHANBNK), BSE Ltd (NSE: BSE), Info Edge (NSE: NAUKRI), HDFC Bank (NSE: HDFCBANK), TVS Motor (NSE: TVSMOTOR), Vedanta (NSE: VEDL), MSTC (NSE: MSTCLTD), Infosys (NSE: INFY), and Indian Bank (NSE: INDIANB) could see significant movement in the upcoming session.

According to a CNBCTV18 report, these stocks will remain in focus due to corporate deals, regulatory actions, and earnings updates. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex closed 729 points lower at 77,288, while the NSE Nifty fell by 182 points to 23,486, reflecting market caution amid growing uncertainty over global economic policies. Indian Stock Market Closing Bell: Sensex Ends 728 Points Lower, Nifty Slips Below 23,451 After 7-Day Winning Streak.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Thursday, March 27

Bharat Forge (NSE: BHARATFORG): The company secured an INR 6,900 crore contract with the Ministry of Defence for advanced towed artillery gun systems (ATAGS) and gun towing vehicles. The deal strengthens Bharat Forge’s position in the defense sector and is expected to boost revenue.

Wipro (NSE: WIPRO): The IT major signed a USD 650 million contract (500 Million Pound) with ReAssure UK, a subsidiary of Phoenix Group. The 10-year agreement enhances Wipro's presence in third-party life and pension administration services.

Bandhan Bank (NSE: BANDHANBNK): The bank received an income tax demand of INR 119.38 crore for FY 2022-23. The notice, issued by the Income Tax Department, raises concerns over financial liabilities and investor sentiment. Wipro Bags 500 Million Pound Deal With Phoenix Group for WFOSL To Deliver Life and Pension Administration Services to British Insurer's ReAssure Business.

BSE (NSE: BSE): The Bombay Stock Exchange board will meet on March 30 to consider a bonus issue of shares. This marks the second time since its 2017 listing that BSE is evaluating a bonus share issuance.

Info Edge (NSE: NAUKRI): The company received an INR 17.05 crore income tax demand due to disallowed ESOP expenses. The development raises questions about tax compliance and could impact short-term stock movement.

HDFC Bank (NSE: HDFCBANK): RBI imposed an INR 75 lakh penalty on the bank for KYC-related violations, including issuing multiple customer identification codes. Regulatory concerns could impact investor confidence.

TVS Motor (NSE: TVSMOTOR): TVS Motor acquired an additional 8.26% stake in Swiss-based e-mobility firm The GO Corporation (GOAG). This move strengthens TVS's footprint in the electric vehicle market.

Vedanta (NSE: VEDL): The mining giant appointed Rajiv Kumar as the new CEO of its aluminium business. Leadership changes often signal strategic shifts, influencing investor perception.

MSTC (NSE: MSTCLTD): The state-owned e-commerce firm declared an INR 4.50 per share interim dividend. The stock may attract income-focused investors.

Infosys (NSE: INFY): The IT giant secured an INR 2,949 crore tax refund from the Income Tax Department for past assessments. The refund could positively impact financials and investor sentiment.

Indian Bank (NSE: INDIANB): The bank received an INR 873.15 crore tax demand from the Income Tax Department for FY 2017-18. The hefty demand could weigh on the bank's financials.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

