National Aluminium Co Ltd (NSE: NALCO) opened at INR 195.44 on Monday but witnessed a decline, trading at INR 190.90 by 9:49 AM IST, reflecting a slight drop of 0.079%. The stock reached an intraday high of INR 198.28 and a low of INR 190.60 in early trade. With a market capitalization of INR 35,040 crore, NALCO currently has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.31 and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of INR 262.99 and a low of INR 130.25. Nykaa Share Price Today, February 11: Stocks of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited Open in Green in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

