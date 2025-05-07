Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (NSE: PARAS) saw a sharp rally in early Wednesday trade, rising by 1.91% or INR 25.80 to INR 1,379.70 on the NSE. This comes after Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out 24 precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 07, 2025: Mahanagar Gas, Piramal Enterprises and Godrej Consumer Products Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Paras Defence Share Price Today, May 07

Paras Defence Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)