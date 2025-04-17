Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has voluntarily relinquished 2.1 crore ESOPs granted to him under the One 97 Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2019, with immediate effect, the company announced on Wednesday. Following this move, the Remuneration Committee has returned the ESOPs to the pool. This decision will lead to a one-time, non-cash acceleration of Rs 492 crore in ESOP expenses for Q4FY25, while reducing expenses in future years. The gesture is seen as a step towards long-term shareholder value. One97 Communications, parent company of Paytm, share price dipped over 2 per cent in Thursday's trading session after Managing Director and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma voluntarily gave up 2.1 crore shares. Paytm UPI Now Supports UPI Trading Blocks To Simplify Broking Experience for Stock Traders.

Paytm CEO Forgoes 2.1 Crore ESOPs Worth INR 492 Crore

