The stocks of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (NSE: RVNL) opened in green today, January 20, during the early morning trade. Notably, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (NSE: RVNL) shares began trading at INR 433 and saw a rise of INR 6.60 (1.55 per cent) from the previous day's closing of INR 426.40. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (NSE: RVNL) stocks saw its 52-week high of INR 647 on July 15, 2024. Jio Share Price Today, January 20: Stocks of Jio Financial Services Limited Fall by 1.85%, Check Latest Price on NSE.

RVNL Share Price Today

RVNL stocks opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)