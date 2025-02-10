Swiggy Limited (NSE: Swiggy) stocks opened in red today, February 10, in early morning trade. Shares of Swiggy Limited (NSE: Swiggy) were trading at INR 362.80 and fell by INR 17.85 or 4.69 per cent. Notably, Swiggy Limited (NSE: Swiggy) saw its 52-week high and low of INR 617.30 and INR 300 on December 23 last year and today, February 10, respectively. Bharti Airtel Share Price Today, February 10: Stocks of Bharti Airtel Limited Rise by INR 16.70 in Early Trade.

Swiggy Share Price Today

Shares of Swiggy opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

