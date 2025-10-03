Suzlon Energy share price (NSE: SUZLON) opened October 3, 2025, at INR 54.91, down 0.49% (INR 0.27) amid mixed trading in the renewable energy sector. Investors are keeping a close eye on Suzlon’s performance as government policies supporting clean energy continue to influence the stock. Market watchers note that while long-term growth prospects remain positive, short-term movements reflect broader market volatility and sector-specific challenges. Traders are advised to monitor price trends and upcoming announcements that could impact Suzlon’s share trajectory in the coming sessions. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, October 03, 2025: United Spirits, RBL Bank, and Maruti Suzuki Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Suzlon Share Price Today

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)