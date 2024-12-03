The share price of Swiggy Limited (NSE: Swiggy) touched an all-time high of INR 541.95 today, December 3, ahead of Q2 FY25 results. As per the latest trends on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Swiggy (NSE: Swiggy) was trading at INR 512 and saw a gain of 3.74 percent (INR 18.45) from the pervious day's closing of INR 493. Reliance Industries Share Price Today, December 3: Check Share Price of RIL on NSE and BSE.

Swiggy Share Price Touches All Time High

Swiggy's price touched an all-time high today at Rs 541.95 with a market cap of around Rs 1,21,300 Cr or $14.4 Bn#swiggy #StockToWatch pic.twitter.com/Itbze7jKGC — Md Salman Ashrafi (@MSA04_) December 3, 2024

