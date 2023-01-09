Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corporation distributed year-end bonuses of as much as 50 months salary to some of its employees as profits soared. The company said that the year -end bonus was decided by the company’s performance for the year and the individual performance of employees. Apple Begins Hiring Retail Store Workers in India As Company Prepares To Open Stores Across the Country.

Taiwan's Evergreen shipping company is handing out bonuses of 50 months' salary to employees

