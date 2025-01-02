Tanla share price (NSE: Tanla) surged over 4% on January 2 in early NSE trade, driven by high trading volumes. This follows a 12% rally of Tanla Platforms share price on New Year’s Day on the BSE, bringing the total two-day gains to 18%. The stock opened at INR 750.45, matching its previous BSE close, before climbing further during the session. The strong upward momentum reflects robust investor interest in Tanla Platforms, bolstered by recent positive sentiment in the market. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 2, 2025: Goa Carbon, Tata Motors and NMDC Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Tanla Share Price

Tanla Share Price (Photo Credits: NSE)

