Mumbai, January 2: As investors navigate the stock market on Thursday, January 2, 2025, several stocks are expected to remain in focus. According to a CNBCTV18 report, stocks like Goa Carbon (NSE: GOACARBON), Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS), and NMDC (NSE: NMDC) are expected to be in the spotlight on Thursday, January 2, 2025. Whether you're considering stocks to buy or stocks to sell, it's essential to keep a close watch on these updates to make the most of the market movements. We at LatestLY have compiled a list of stocks that investors will be looking to buy or sell today.

As always, the NSE and BSE are expected to witness increased trading activity, providing investors with opportunities. With key stocks under the spotlight, it is essential to stay updated on how these movements could influence your investment strategy. Investors will need to closely monitor how these stocks react to new updates and broader market trends. Stay tuned and check all the latest updates in this article for detailed information on stocks to buy or sell today. Maruti Suzuki India Achieves 30% Sales Growth To Cross 1.78 Lakh Units in December 2024.

List Stocks To Buy or Sell on January 2

Goa Carbon (NSE: GOACARBON)

Goa Carbon, a key player in the carbon black manufacturing industry, opened at INR 683.20 on the NSE on January 1, 2025. The company recently resumed operations at its Bilaspur unit in Chhattisgarh, marking a positive development for its production capacity. Investors are likely to keep an eye on how this operational progress impacts the stock’s performance in the coming days.

Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS)

Tata Motors saw an opening price of INR 740.45 on January 1, 2025, on the NSE. The company reported a 1 per cent increase in domestic sales for December 2024, with a notable rise in passenger vehicle sales. However, a slight dip in commercial vehicle sales may prompt investors to assess its growth prospects for the year. AWL Share Price Today, January 1: Check Adani Wilmar Limited Stock Prices on NSE and BSE.

NMDC (NSE: NMDC)

NMDC, the largest iron ore miner in India, opened at INR 66.28 on January 1, 2025, on the NSE. The company reported a 5.1 per cent YoY increase in iron ore production for December 2024, though its sales declined. Investors will be watching how these mixed results affect the stock’s movement in the near future.

RailTel Corporation (NSE: RAILTEL)

RailTel Corporation opened at INR 403.55 on January 1, 2025, on the NSE, following a significant order worth INR 78.43 crore from Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. This new development could boost investor confidence, making the stock one to watch today.

Indian Bank (NSE: INDIANB)

Indian Bank opened at INR 529.00 on January 1, 2025, on the NSE. The bank is witnessing a leadership change following the retirement of its MD and CEO, Shanti Lal Jain. Investors may closely monitor the impact of this transition on the bank’s future performance and stock price.

Indian benchmark indices made a strong start to 2025, with both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 closing higher on January 1. The Sensex rose by 368.40 points (0.47%) to settle at 78,507.41, while the Nifty50 gained 98.10 points (0.41%), closing at 23,742.90. The positive movement was driven by buying interest in blue-chip stocks, marking a bounce-back from the previous day's declines.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).