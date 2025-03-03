Tata Motors Ltd (NSE: TATAMOTORS) saw its shares drop over 1.9 per cent in early trade on Monday, March 3, after opening at INR 620.65, the same as its previous close. The stock fell to INR 608.80, down by 1.91 per cent, following a report of slower sales growth in February 2025. The auto giant experienced an 8 per cent year-on-year decline in total domestic and international sales, with numbers dropping to 79,344 units from 86,406 units in February 2024. Domestic sales fell 9 per cent, and passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles, also showed a 9 per cent decline. Currently, Tata Motors’ stock is trading near its 52-week low, down 47 per cent from its high of INR 1,179.05 in July 2024. Coal India Share Price Today, March 3: Shares of Coal India Drops Over 3% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

Tata Motors Share Price Today, March 3:

Tata Motors Shares Dip on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

