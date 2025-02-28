Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (NSE: TCS) fell by 2.85 per cent on February 28, opening at INR 3,584.95, down from its previous close of INR 3,612.55. During early trade, the stock dropped further to INR 3,509.65, losing 102.90 points. The decline comes amid a broader market sell-off, with both the Sensex and Nifty50 witnessing sharp drops. Weighed down by factors such as Trump’s tariffs, ongoing Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) selling, and weak global market cues, the Sensex plunged 1.32 per cent, while the Nifty50 slipped 1.31 per cent. The market volatility affected several stocks, including TCS. Coal India Share Price Today, February 28: Shares of Coal India Rises Nearly 3% As NCL Introduces New Levy on Coal Dispatches.

TCS Share Price Drops on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

