The Thai royal palace has confirmed in a statement that Princess Bajrakitiyabha remains in ‘some what stable condition’ days after she was admitted to a hospital due to a heart issue. The princess had lost consciousness while training her pet for a competition organised by the army. Princess Bajrakitiyabha is the eldest daughter of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his first wife Princess Soamsawali. Princess Bajrakitiyabha, Daughter of Thailand's King, Suffers Heart Attack While Jogging; Put on Life Support After Being Airlifted to Bangkok Hospital

