PepsiCo's largest franchise bottler, Varun Beverages Ltd, witnessed a surge in its stock price on Wednesday, December 20, climbing over 17 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,380.45. The surge followed the company's announcement of acquiring South Africa's The Beverage Company Ltd (BevCo). The acquisition is deemed a strategic move for Varun Beverages, offering an attractive value-creation opportunity with access to 10 African nations. The stock settled at Rs 1,254.55 on BSE, marking a 7.04 per cent increase. DOMS Industries IPO: All You Need to Know Before Subscribing the Issue.

Varun Beverages Stock Climbs 17%

