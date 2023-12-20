On December 20, DOMS Industries opened its initial public offering (IPO) with a premium listing of 77.2 per cent. The stationery and art products manufacturer commenced trading at Rs 1400 on both the NSE and BSE, a substantial increase from the issue price of Rs 790. Having garnered Rs 1,200 crore from its public issue, the IPO witnessed an impressive subscription rate of 93.52 times, with retail investors leading the charge at 69.65 times their allotted quota. DOMS Industries reported a fiscal performance, with a 567.2 per cent year-on-year surge in net profit to Rs 95.8 crore for the fiscal year ending March FY23, accompanied by a 77.3 per cent spike in revenue to Rs 1,212 crore. In the six months concluding in September FY24, the company achieved a net profit of Rs 70.63 crore on revenue totalling Rs 761.8 crore. Happy Forgings IPO: All You Need to Know Before Subscribing the Issue.

DOMS Industries IPO Opens Today

Doms Industries IPO listed at INR 1400 on NSE pic.twitter.com/oDjm8Ab2KI — IPO India (@india_ipo) December 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)