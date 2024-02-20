Vibhor Steel Tubes Limited made a remarkable debut on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), with its shares opening at Rs 421 and Rs 425, respectively, marking a staggering premium of 181 per cent over the IPO issue price of Rs 151 per share on February 20. Reportedly, the stock surged further to reach an intraday high of Rs 446.25 on NSE and Rs 442 on BSE, triggering a five per cent upper circuit within minutes of listing. With a market cap soaring to Rs 798.32 crore, the IPO witnessed massive demand, subscribing a whopping 298.86 times on the final day. The company, which manufactures and supplies steel pipes and tubes, plans to utilise the IPO proceeds for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. NHPC Share Price: Shares of Hydropower Company Falls 5% as Government Plans to Divest 3.5% Stake Via OFS.

Vibhor Steel Share Price

Most Subscribed IPO of the Year Till Now Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO Subscription Status Day 3 : Issue Subscribed 298.86 times pic.twitter.com/UBw0eOfRwu — IPO India (@india_ipo) February 15, 2024

