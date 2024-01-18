The central government's decision to sell up to 3.5 per cent of the PSU in an Offer for Sale at a minimum price of Rs 66 per share, a discount of more than 9 per cent from Wednesday's closing price, caused shares of NHPC to drop by 5% at the opening on January 18. Previously, the state-owned hydropower producer's stock finished at Rs 73.25, up 1.2 per cent on the back of gains in other PSU equities. The stock was trading at Rs 69.70 at 9:20 am. The business announced in a regulatory filing on January 17 that non-retail investors would be able to access the Offer for Sale (OFS) for NHPC starting on January 18. On Friday, retail investors will be allowed to place bids. NHPC Earns Highest Ever Profit of Rs 3,233 Crore During FY 2020-21.

Government Plans to Divest 3.5% Stake in NHPC Via OFS

NHPC OFS Price: 10% discount at current share price - Govt to sell 3.5% stake in power generation PSU – Offer dateshttps://t.co/laASDJOzHh — ET NOW (@ETNOWlive) January 18, 2024

