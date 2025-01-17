Vodafone Idea Limited (NSE: Idea) stocks opened on a positive note today, January 17, during early morning trade on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). According to the latest trading updates, Vodafone Idea Limited (NSE: Idea) was trading at INR 8.99 and saw a rise of 0.06 or 0.67 per cent from the previous day's closing of INR 8.93. Notably, Vodafone Idea Limited (NSE: Idea) shares saw its 52-week high of INR 19.18 on June 28, 2024. Reliance Share Price Today, January 17: Stocks of Reliance Industries Limited Open in Green in Early Trade, Rise by 2.25%.

Vodafone Share Price Today

Vodafone Idea shares open in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

