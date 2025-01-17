The shares of Reliance Industries Limited (NSE: Reliance) opened in green today, January 17, in early trade. According to the National Stock Exchange, Reliance Industries Limited (NSE: Reliance) was trading at INR 1,294.90 and saw a rise of INR 28.45 or 2.25 per cent. Reliance Industries Limited (NSE: Reliance) stock saw its 52-week high of INR 1,608.80 on July 8 last year and a 52-week low of INR 1,201.50 on December 20 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 17, 2025: Reliance Industries, Infosys, Axis Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Reliance Share Price Today

Stocks of Reliance Industries Limited opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

