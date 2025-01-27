The stocks of Yes Bank Limited (NSE: Yes Bank) opened in green today, January 27, in early morning trade. According to the latest trading updates on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Yes Bank Limited (NSE: Yes Bank) was trading at INR 18.58 and saw an increase of INR 0.34 or 1.86 per cent. Yes Bank Limited (NSE: Yes Bank) saw its 52-week high of INR 32.85 on February 9 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 27, 2025: ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, DLF Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Yes Bank Share Price

Yes Bank shares opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)