Shares of Zen Technologies Limited (NSE: ZENTEC) were trading at INR 1,099.05 in the early morning trade after opening in green on Monday, February 24. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, the stocks of Zen Technologies Limited (NSE: ZENTEC) rose by INR 11.25 or 1.03% today. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 24, 2025: Zomato, Adani Green Energy and RailTel Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Zen Technologies Share Price Today

Zen Technologies Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

