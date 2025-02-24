Mumbai, February 24: Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks today, February 24, when the stock market opens for business. While investors buy and sell stocks every day, it's important to know the latest stock market updates and trends. Today, February 24, several stocks are likely to be in focus, with people buying and selling stocks throughout the day. These include Jio Financial Services (NSE: JIOFIN), Zomato Limited (NSE: Zomato), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (NSE: BPCL), Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (NSE: BAJAJHFL), Lupin Limited (NSE: Lupin) and Adani Green Energy Limited (NSE: ADANIGREEN).

Besides the stocks mentioned above, shares of Railtel Corporation Of India Limited (NSE: RAILTEL), Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited (NSE: Zaggle), SBFC Finance Limited (NSE: SBFC) and NMDC Steel Limited (NSE: NSLNISP) are also expected to remain in the spotlight. On Friday, February 21, shares of Jio Financial Services (NSE: JIOFIN), Zomato Limited (NSE: Zomato), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (NSE: BPCL), Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (NSE: BAJAJHFL), Lupin Limited (NSE: Lupin) and Adani Green Energy Limited (NSE: ADANIGREEN) all ended their trading day on a negative note. SEBI Slaps Rs 10 Lakh Penalty on Axis Securities for Violating Stock Brokers Rules.

Whereas stocks of Railtel Corporation Of India Limited (NSE: RAILTEL) and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited (NSE: Zaggle) also closed in red as the stock market closed for business at the end of Friday. However, shares of SBFC Finance Limited (NSE: SBFC) and NMDC Steel Limited (NSE: NSLNISP) concluded their trading day in the green. In addition to the above stocks, the top stocks to watch on Monday, February 24, include Britannia, Vedanta, CDSL, Paisalo Digital, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, RVNL, Niva Bupa and Ami Organics. Swiggy Stock Down: Food Delivery Platform’s Valuation Plunges 50% on NSE at INR 81,527 Crore From Its Peak.

These stocks are likely to be in focus today as the companies made several important announcements after the markets closed on Friday.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).