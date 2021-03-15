The first song from 7 Kadam, Chakala Wakala just dropped online and it seems inspiring. Starring Ronit Roy and Amit Sadh, the first melody of this sports drama will instantly boost energy in you. Crooned by Harshit Saxena, the lyrics are penned by Sameer Anjaan. Have a look

