On November 20, the makers of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha pushed the release of its film from Valentine's Day 2022 to Baisaki 2022 (April 14). With this announcement, we can confirm that LSC is all set to clash with Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2, which also releases in theatres on April 14. So, it's going to be Aamir Khan Vs Yash. We wonder if the makers of KGF 2 will now move to another date?

Aamir Khan VS Yash:

'LSC' VERSUS 'KGF2': THE BIGGG CLASH... 14 April 2022 will witness the clash of the two biggies: #LaalSinghChaddha and #KGF2... #AamirKhan versus #Yash. pic.twitter.com/JYvumuIUNi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2021

KGF Chapter 2 Release Date:

Laal Singh Chaddha Release Date:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)