Akshay Kumar took to Twitter today and announced the trailer release date of his upcoming film Ram Setu. The movie which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev in key roles will have its trailer reveal on October 11. Have a look. Ram Setu Teaser: Akshay Kumar as an Archeologist Is Here to Save the Epic Bridge in This Adventurous Flick (Watch Video).

Ram Setu Trailer Date:

The eagerness with which you are waiting for the #RamSetu trailer is making us work even harder.We are so grateful for the love you showed on the teaser. To answer the burning question.The Ram Setu trailer will be out on 11th Oct.Get ready to deep dive into the world of Ram Setu pic.twitter.com/iwGyl9qzQt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 5, 2022

