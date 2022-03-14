The makers of Runway 34 have announced that the film's teaser will be out on March 15. They've dropped a new poster of the flick today featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani looking intsense dressed in black coats. Runway 34: New Motion Posters Of Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Released! Makers Say ‘Brace For The Unexpected’.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)