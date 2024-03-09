Rapper-singer Bad Bunny has reportedly filed a lawsuit against a fan who posted videos of his recent concert online. According to TMZ, the Puerto Rican hitmaker has taken legal action against a man named Eric Guillermo Madronal Garrone for posting long footage of his February 21 concert in Salt Lake City, Utah. The person has been accused of sharing the live performance on his YouTube channel. Bad Bunny seeks a court order to stop Garrone from sharing videos online. He also wants $150,000 for each video Garrone posts online. Oscars 2024: Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence and Other Celebs Added to Presenters List for the Prestigious Event!.

Bad Bunny Sues Fan Over Posting Concert Footage Online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)