Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is doing wonders at the box office. As within five days of its release at the theatres, the horror-comedy has been able to mint Rs 76.27 crore at the ticket window. Bravo! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie Review: A Kartik Aaryan Show Trapped in a Spooky Comedy That's Neither Amuses Nor Scares! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection:

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 springs a BIG SURPRISE on Day 5 as it almost nears double digits... Mass circuits are EXCELLENT, driving its biz... Should cross 💯 cr in Weekend 2... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr, Tue 9.56 cr. Total: ₹ 76.27 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/kRs7i8t364 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2022

