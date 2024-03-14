K-pop stars Lisa (BLACKPINK) and Mingyu (Seventeen) turned heads at the Bulgari event in Seoul on March 14. The Korean stars were spotted laughing and chatting throughout the night, exuding best friend vibe. Lisa, a Bulgari brand ambassador, stunned in a flowing black dress with understated glam makeup, hair, and jewellery. On the other hand, Mingyu complemented her style in a sleek black suit paired with black tank top and silver accessories. Check out their viral clips below. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Donates All Profits From Solo YouTube Channel To Save the Children.

Lisa and Mingyu Vibing at an Event

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and BLACKPINK's Lisa together at the Bulgari event. pic.twitter.com/JmgnpkWgTQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 14, 2024

Classy Lisa In Black Outfit

The amount of class and elegance Lisa exudes is impressive. She makes the dress look good, not the other way around. Not everyone can do that. pic.twitter.com/ugZv1sEYTA — Mar𓆙🕉🪬 (@godislaIisa) March 14, 2024

Hottie Mingyu

