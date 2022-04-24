Avika Gor shot to fame for her role in the popular television show Balika Vadhu. The beauty would now be seen playing the leading lady in a Vikram Bhatt produced film. Titled as 1920 – Horrors of the Heart, this upcoming flick is helmed by Krishna Bhatt and written by Mahesh Bhatt. Avika Gor Elated on Response to Her Debut Film ‘I Go to School’.

1920 – Horrors Of The Heart

