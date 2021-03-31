Starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal

Check Suniel's Tweet Below:

No wonder we underestimate how quickly time flies. It seems I blinked, and 21 years went by. What a film we made @priyadarshandir @akshaykumar @SirPareshRawal @GulshanGroverGG #Tabu. Missing #OmPuri ji very dearly today... pic.twitter.com/vacZOUOEIw — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 31, 2021

Check Akshay's Tweet Below:

Agreed! Even we didn’t know back then what a film we were making, each scene better than the other. Specially love this one : dhoti 😂😂 Genius of Priyan sir and epic dialogues by late Neeraj Vora. pic.twitter.com/mzU3xq2sKx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 31, 2021

