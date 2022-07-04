It has been 25 years since the theatrical release of Gupt: The Hidden Truth. The Rajiv Rai directorial stars Kajol, Bobby Deol and Manisha Koirala in the lead. Movie buffs are sharing memories on Twitter on how the screenplay left them stunned. Fans are talking about how they were shocked to see Kajol’s character Isha Diwan is a ‘killer’. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

'Kajol Ne Khoon Kia'

Lucknow, summer of July 97, I somehow managed to enter the theatre amidst a stampede. As I could gather some breath, pepsi & settle for a popcorn, I was forcefully greeted by a cacaphony of noise “Kajol ne khoon kiya hai” From there on…nothing was #Gupt for me ! #25yearsofgupt https://t.co/4Gn26HmzGp pic.twitter.com/G5NgUL9gt3 — Tushar Shekher ‎ ‎تشار شیکھر तुषार (@tusharshekher) July 4, 2022

'Lord Bobby'

25 years to the movie which had 2 women fighting for Lord Bobby. #25YearsOfGupt — Divya Bhandari Kamra (@foodie_woman_) July 4, 2022

Killer Reveal

Just wanna say that mera zindagi par se vishwas uth gaya tha when I saw @itsKajolD stabbing tf out of Om Puri in #Gupt. #25YearsOfGupt #KajolIsTheKiller 🔪 — Divya Vinekar 🎭 (@WannabeSanyasin) July 4, 2022

Cult Classic

Kajol and the immortal music by Viju Shah Couldn't watch the film then as I wasn't an adult but clearly remember our neighbour playing the album on loop everyday and I fell in love with the voice of Kavita Krishnamurthy in the title track#25YearsOfGupt #Gupt #NashaPremiereNights — Chinmay Nakhwa 🏳️‍🌈 (@ChinmayNakhwa) July 4, 2022

Kajol For Her Villainous Avatar

