One of the cult classics of Bollywood, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, completes 26 years on release today. On this occasion, Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share stunning artwork and celebrate the milestone. It showed a gorgeous sketch of the actress. Her post reads, “A very special film released on this day ❤️ Join me in celebrating Us.” She also tagged her co-stars Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan. Karisma Kapoor's Pickle Green Anarkali Will Burn a Hole In Your Pocket!

Karisma Kapoor's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

